As a first-generation college graduate who paid my own way through school, I know how much the financial and time costs of education shape the ability to pursue career growth.

Frontline workers run into those same barriers every time they consider going back to school. Many can imagine a better career opportunity, whether it’s a nursing credential or a move into store management, but the education benefit intended to get them there often assumes employees can cover tuition up front and wait to be reimbursed.

When workers can’t picture a future with their employer, many start looking for one somewhere else. According to Gallup, 51 percent of employees in the United States were watching for or actively seeking a new job, and 42 percent of those who voluntarily left said their manager or organization could have done something to keep them. Each departure costs employers 50 to 200 percent of that employee’s annual salary to replace.

In 2027, organizations that want to engage and upskill frontline workers must redesign their education benefits around employees’ needs, build internal talent pipelines and ultimately reduce turnover.

What will the benefit accomplish?

Before changing a policy, employers must be specific about what they want the program to accomplish. Most organizations that rely on a large frontline workforce want two outcomes: people developed into the specific roles the business needs and entry-level workers who stay longer. Each outcome calls for a different program design, so many employers will need more than one approach to serve different segments of the workforce.

A stronger internal pipeline matters most for skilled roles an organization is struggling to fill from the outside. A retailer might want to move an associate into a supervisor role, or a health system might need certified nursing assistants to become RNs. Pipeline programs work best when they target the roles the organization needs to fill and give workers a clear place to land once they finish. An employer that pays someone to change careers without a role waiting for them has essentially paid to train a candidate for another company.

Prioritizing retention over specific education pathways makes the most sense in high-turnover entry-level roles. Typically, retention-focused programs make most entry-level employees eligible because workers tend to stay with an employer who’s helping pay for their education.

Amazon built its Career Choice program with that turnover in mind. The company acknowledges that many frontline employees won’t stay for their whole careers and pays for training that can lead to jobs outside Amazon, with no repayment required if they leave. Amazon’s bet is that workers stay while they’re building toward a better career, and a few extra months of tenure in a high-turnover role makes a meaningful difference.

Make participation financially possible for entry-level workers

Many employers assume that offering an education benefit means the workers who need it most will use it. In practice, most employers have the opposite problem: a benefit used mostly by employees who are already well paid and established in their careers.

Financial security—not need—often determines participation in traditional reimbursement programs.Higher earners can usually afford to cover tuition and wait for reimbursement. Lower-paid workers often live paycheck to paycheck and can’t front the cost. Some have already started college once without finishing, which makes a second attempt feel like a bigger risk.

Taking out a federal loan to cover tuition has also gotten harder. Under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, anyone who borrows after July 1, 2026, has more limited repayment options based on their income, and even borrowers below the poverty line have to pay toward their federal loans each month.

The health care industry shows how much program design shapes participation. Across industries, the average participation rate in education assistance benefits sits around 3 percent. Health care employers often see three to four times that rate, and the health systems I’ve worked with that have the best-designed plans reach 20 percent or more.

Tuition.io’s “2026 Career Pathway Survey” of health care, retail and food service workers points to where frontline employees get stuck. Across all surveyed frontline workers, 78 percent said they would be more likely to participate if their employer paid tuition up front.

Reimbursement asks a worker to pay the school first and wait weeks or months to be paid back, which shuts out anyone who lives paycheck to paycheck. Prepayment or direct pay options that send funding straight to the school ensure the worker never fronts the cost. Repayment risk raises a second financial worry. About one in three workers (34 percent) in the same survey said having to repay education costs if they leave the company would make it harder to commit, since a year of study could turn into a financial liability.

Organizations with critical workforce needs must design their education assistance programs around easy access to education that helps meet those needs, including eliminating out-of-pocket costs and other financial liabilities.

Show workers where the program leads

Workers want specifics before enrolling in a program. Education is a big commitment, so employers should be clear about the specific roles and compensation ranges that may become available after completion Nearly half (49 percent) of workers in our survey said a guaranteed interview after completion would greatly increase their confidence that a program leads to a better job.

The payoff also has to justify the effort. Most workers told us that a year of study would need to come with a raise of at least 11 percent. Shorter programs tied to a specific promotion ask less of a worker’s schedule and can often fit around employees’ shifts, helping them advance sooner.

Learning and development teams can show workers what a program has done for people like them. Tracking how many participants move into better-paying roles and connecting recent graduates with workers considering a program gives prospective enrollees proof from people who’ve been through it themselves. Nearly half of the workers surveyed said they trust coworkers who completed a program more than anyone else, including their managers and HR.

Revisit the policy on a schedule

For employers that haven’t revisited their education policy in years, the first step is reading it with entry-level compensation in mind and checking whether the employees you want to upskill can afford to use it today.

At large employers, education benefits are often multimillion-dollar budget lines. Senior leaders need to know that money is building the workforce the organization needs. A policy review should also look at which programs that budget funds and consider whether they’re meeting workforce pipeline needs. Then consider which employees you’re hoping to upskill into your critical roles and identify whether the right incentives are built into the policy. If a particular school or training partner reliably produces the nurses or store managers an organization needs, the policy can steer more employees toward that partner.

Benefit limits need attention as well. The $5,250 tax-free limit for employer-paid education under Section 127 held steady from the 1980s and will now rise with inflation starting with the 2027 tax year. Many employers won’t want to adjust their budgets every year, so they should decide now how often to revisit policy limits, whether that’s to align with the tax-free cap each year, maintain current funding or offer different limits for select education programs to incentivize specific pathways.

That $5,250 limit also covers student loan repayment assistance, which shares the annual tax-free cap with tuition assistance. Repayment assistance matters most to the Gen Z and millennial workers, whom many employers are trying to develop.

In a separate survey, nearly 60 percent of full-time workers said they’d be more likely to stay with an employer that offered student loan repayment assistance, with the strongest response from younger generations. Benefit plans offering both options help all segments of the workforce that put the time into career-aligned education.

I expect more employers to make policy reviews like these a priority in 2027. Re-evaluating benefit limits is the perfect opportunity to redesign policies so that they both remove barriers and incentivize frontline workers to participate.

When your frontline employees can see what is possible, more may choose to build their careers inside the organizations that will help them get there.