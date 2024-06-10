Podcast: Jonathan Gramenz on balancing technology and humanity

In this episode of Chief Talent Officer’s podcast, Talent10x, we explore the intersection of technology and humanity in talent management. Join Chief Talent Officer’s managing editor, Ave Rio, as she speaks with Jonathan Gramenz, HR Manager at State Compensation Insurance Fund, about AI’s role in talent development and L&D, ethical AI integration and how leaders can balance technological advancements with human-centric values to foster a supportive workplace.

The following is an excerpt from Chief Talent Officer’s podcast, Talent10x. To hear the full conversation, including Gramenz’s thoughts on the future of talent management, CLICK HERE.

Ave Rio: Hello and welcome to the Chief Talent Officer podcast, Talent10x. I’m Ave Rio, Chief Talent Officer’s managing editor. Here at Talent10x, we learn from leading talent and HR professionals each month as they share their stories, their learnings, and their big ideas and ambitions for the future of talent management.

I’d like to give a warm welcome to our guest today, Jonathan Gramenz, HR manager at State Compensation Insurance Fund. Jonathan recently wrote an article for Chief Talent Officer, titled, “Wired for empathy: Nurturing a technologically advanced, deeply human workplace.” Today we’re going to dive into the balance of technology and humanity in the talent space.

Welcome, Jonathan, thanks so much for taking the time to speak with me today. I’m excited to get into your thoughts on AI, talent and technology, but to start, I’d love to learn a bit more about you and your current role. Tell us about your journey and how you arrived at your current role. What sparked your interest in the intersection of technology and talent management?

Jonathan Gramenz: Well, technology has always been an area of interest for me. All of my hobbies growing up, for better or for worse, were indoors and in front of a computer. That said, I naturally gravitated toward tech.

And as I’ve grown in my career, I’ve looked to it to help solve problems, to better support my team and really just serve the people around me. My career journey toward talent management really began in my undergrad. I didn’t really know that at the time, cause I hadn’t heard of the term talent management much, but looking back, I can clearly see where the foundation was laid.

I had a professor who repeated a very simple, basic philosophy for leadership in every class that I took with him, and that really stuck with me to this day. That is, in your job as a leader, as a manager, as a caretaker of people, it’s to motivate, empower and inspire others. In everything that you do, motivate, empower and inspire.

To hear the full conversation, click here. This transcript has been edited and cut for clarity. This podcast episode was produced by Chief Talent Officer’s senior production manager, Alec O’Dell.