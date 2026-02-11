Country Navigator Introduces Carla 3.0: The Always-On AI Coach That Reduces Friction in Global Teams

Guildford, Surrey, UK, February 11, 2026 — Country Navigator today launched Carla 3.0, an AI cultural intelligence coach that’s rewriting the rules on how professionals navigate the complexities of global teamwork. Unlike traditional learning tools that lose relevance after initial training sessions, Carla 3.0 is an AI coach designed to provide support in the exact moment you need it, whether you’re wondering how to phrase an email to your Tokyo office or prepare for a virtual meeting with your distributed team in Dubai.

The challenge facing global organizations has never been more pressing. Teams span continents, time zones and vastly different cultural norms. Most cultural friction doesn’t stem from strategy or process. It comes down to communication. And until now, cultural intelligence has been treated as a one-time workshop rather than a skill that develops through daily practice.

Country Navigator’s Carla changes that fundamental approach.

An AI Coach That Adapts to Real-Time Context

This isn’t your typical chatbot. Carla 3.0 introduces something genuinely new: an AI assistant that understands the cultural context of your work in real-time.

When someone is browsing one of Country Navigator’s Country Guides while preparing for a client presentation, Carla knows and tailors her advice accordingly. When they’re reviewing their team’s Worldprism™ cultural dynamics report, she’s already up to speed and ready to help them interpret what it means for their next project.

She appears as a floating bubble on every page of the Country Navigator platform: always one click away. Users can also expand Carla into sidebar mode for side-by-side analysis or go full-screen for more in-depth coaching sessions. She even supports multiple conversations at once, ideal for the multi-taskers on your team.

Country Navigator Delivers Cultural Intelligence That’s Deeply Personalized

One of the most exciting updates to Carla yet is that she doesn’t just know what you’re working on right now, she knows you. Your cultural profile, your team compositions, your learning history, even your goals. This means every recommendation, every coaching moment, every suggestion is tailored to your actual situation, not generic advice pulled from a database.

Preparing for a difficult conversation with a colleague in Germany? Carla can coach you based on both German business culture and your personal communication style. Need to understand why two teams never seem to align? She’ll analyze their cultural dynamics using Country Navigator’s Worldprism™ data and help create solutions that actually work for those specific teams.

For team leaders, the enhanced Country Navigator Suite delivers insights grounded in actual team data. Ask Carla how two teams might collaborate, and you’ll get specific, actionable guidance based on their cultural profiles, saving time while increasing productivity.

A Platform Built for How People Actually Work

This latest release from Country Navigator puts Carla front and center. When users log in, she’s right there, available at any hour. Need to find a learning path? Just ask Carla. Want to prepare for an international negotiation? Tell her, and she’ll either guide you to the right resources or answer your question directly.

And for administrators, Carla 3.0 delivers an enhanced capability: organization-level cultural analytics. Ask her about trends across your workforce, identify emerging challenges or get recommendations on what training content will have the biggest impact. It’s cultural intelligence at scale, delivered conversationally and in a format that drives retention.

The Innovation That Makes It Possible

What makes Carla 3.0 effective isn’t just what she can do, it’s when she can do it. By understanding page context, user profiles, team data and organizational patterns simultaneously, she delivers the right insight at precisely the right moment.

“The best tools are intuitive and unobtrusive,” said Bryony Harrower, Chief Product Officer at Country Navigator. “You stop noticing them and start noticing the results. That’s what we’ve been building towards with Carla 3.0, and I think you’re going to feel it immediately.”

Why This Matters Now

Global teams aren’t the future, they’re the present. And cultural intelligence isn’t a soft skill anymore; it’s a business imperative. But there’s a critical gap between knowing about cultural differences and knowing how to navigate them in real-time during actual work situations.

Country Navigator’s Carla 3.0 bridges that gap. She’s the coach who’s always available, who understands context and who helps you turn cultural awareness into confident action, whether you’re drafting an email at 5 a.m. or navigating a tense team dynamic in a Thursday afternoon video call.

Cultural intelligence has always mattered. Now it’s accessible in the moment of need, genuinely relevant to individual situations and designed to drive measurable performance improvements.

Carla 3.0 is available now to all Country Navigator users.

—

About Country Navigator

Country Navigator helps global organizations turn cultural intelligence into a competitive advantage. Through AI-powered coaching, personalized assessments and deep insights, Country Navigator enables organizations to work more effectively across borders and build stronger, more collaborative teams.

For more information, visit www.countrynavigator.com or contact enquiries@countrynavigator.com.

Contact

Media Contact: Lauren Devlin, Head of Performance Marketing, Country Navigator, Lauren.Devlin@countrynavigator.com.