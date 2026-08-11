Training Industry, Inc. Acquires Chief Talent Officer and Chief Learning Officer Brands

RALEIGH, N.C. — Aug. 11, 2026 — Training Industry, Inc., a trusted partner in the corporate training market, today announced it has acquired substantially all the assets of BetterWork Media Group, which includes the Chief Learning Officer and Chief Talent Officer brands.

The acquisition brings together three respected brands with decades of experience serving learning and talent professionals. As learning, talent and workforce performance become increasingly interconnected, this acquisition will provide broader research, richer editorial content, stronger executive communities and expanded professional development opportunities to help leaders drive business impact.

For more than 20 years, Training Industry has helped training professionals advance the business of learning through independent research, editorial content, professional development, events and industry recognition. Since its founding in 2002, Chief Learning Officer has served senior learning executives through executive-focused content, leadership development programs, awards and peer communities, while Chief Talent Officer has provided strategic insights for talent leaders responsible for workforce strategy, leadership and organizational performance.

Together, these brands will create a more connected ecosystem designed to support learning and talent leaders throughout every stage of their careers.

“Our interest in acquiring Chief Learning Officer and Chief Talent Officer was driven by the opportunity to bring together complementary strengths in service of the learning and talent profession,” said Ken Taylor, CEO of Training Industry, Inc. “We believe the foundation of Training Industry can enhance the experience across all three communities. By combining our editorial expertise, research capabilities and understanding of the corporate talent marketplace, we will deliver broader insights, stronger communities and even greater value to the professionals we serve.”

“For more than two decades, Chief Learning Officer and Chief Talent Officer have been built around one simple idea: helping learning and talent leaders become more strategic business partners,” said Kevin Fields, founder of BetterWork Media Group. “Joining Training Industry allows us to build on that foundation while expanding the value we deliver through broader insights, stronger connections and new opportunities for professional growth. Most importantly, it ensures these brands continue serving the profession with the quality, independence and executive focus our audiences have come to expect.”

The acquisition represents an investment in the future of all three brands and the communities they serve. Existing publications, events, awards programs and professional development offerings will continue while benefiting from expanded resources, research capabilities and opportunities for collaboration across the combined portfolio.

“Our shared purpose remains unchanged: connecting learning and talent leaders to drive business impact,” Taylor said. “Together, we’re creating a stronger network that helps leaders learn, connect, grow and shape the future of work.”

Learn more about the acquisition here.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry, Inc. is a trusted partner in the corporate training market, dedicated to making the right connections that advance the business of learning. Through independent research, editorial content, professional development, events and industry recognition, Training Industry helps learning leaders make informed decisions that improve organizational performance.

About Chief Learning Officer

Chief Learning Officer is a trusted resource for senior learning and development executives. For more than 20 years, the brand has provided executive-focused editorial content, leadership development experiences, awards programs and peer networking opportunities that help learning leaders drive business performance and shape the future of workplace learning.

About Chief Talent Officer

Chief Talent Officer serves senior talent leaders with strategic insights on workforce strategy, leadership, talent management and organizational performance. Through editorial content and executive perspectives, the brand helps talent executives navigate evolving workforce challenges and align talent strategy with business objectives.

Media Contact

Lauren Lynch-Wilbur

llynchwilbur@trainingindustry.com