The leadership readiness gap

Organizations have spent decades building leadership pipelines, succession plans and high-potential programs. These systems have helped organizations identify future leaders, preserve institutional knowledge and ensure continuity during times of transition.

And for years, that approach worked.

Today, however, it is being tested in ways many organizations never anticipated.

Artificial intelligence is reshaping work faster than organizations can redesign leadership development. Roles are evolving in months instead of years. Decision-making is increasingly shared with intelligent systems. Entire functions are being reimagined through automation, augmentation and new ways of working.

Yet many succession plans still assume tomorrow’s leaders will inherit yesterday’s jobs.

That assumption has quietly become one of the greatest talent risks organizations face.

The conversation around AI has largely focused on workforce disruption, automation and new technical skills. While these are important considerations, they overlook a more fundamental question: How do organizations prepare leaders for work that is continuously changing?

For chief talent officers, this represents a significant shift in responsibility.

Succession planning has traditionally focused on identifying who is ready to replace today’s leaders. Organizations evaluate experience, performance, leadership competencies and business knowledge to determine who should advance into future roles.

But succession planning has never really been about replacing people. Its purpose has always been to preserve organizational capability.

Those are no longer the same thing.

Replacing a senior leader with someone who possesses similar experience may have preserved capability in a relatively stable business environment. Today, leadership roles themselves are changing. The expectations placed on leaders continue to evolve alongside emerging technologies, changing employee expectations and increasingly complex business environments.

Organizations no longer need leaders who simply know how work has always been done. They need leaders who can help redefine how work should be done next.

This requires a different way of thinking about leadership readiness.

During my doctoral research examining how individuals adopted AI in high-stakes academic work, one finding consistently emerged. The individuals who integrated AI most effectively were not necessarily those with the strongest technical expertise.

Instead, they approached AI with curiosity, learning agility and sound professional judgment. They embraced technology while maintaining ownership over interpretation, decision-making and accountability. AI enhanced their expertise rather than replacing it.

Although the research focused on AI adoption, the implications extend well beyond technology.

The same characteristics that enabled individuals to adapt successfully to AI are becoming the ones organizations should seek in future leaders. This represents a fundamental shift in how organizations identify leadership potential.

For decades, high-potential programs have rewarded individuals who consistently delivered results within existing systems. Performance remains essential, but performance alone is no longer enough.

Future leadership requires people who can learn continuously, navigate ambiguity, challenge assumptions and help others adapt to change.

These capabilities often prove more valuable than technical expertise because they remain relevant even as technology transforms the work itself.

Chief talent officers should begin asking different questions during succession planning discussions.

Rather than asking: “Who is ready for this role,”

organizations should ask: “Who consistently demonstrates the ability to grow as the role evolves?”

That subtle shift changes everything. Leadership readiness is no longer about preparing individuals for specific positions. It is about preparing them for continuous adaptation.

This also requires organizations to rethink leadership development.

Traditional leadership programs emphasize communication, coaching, strategic thinking and conflict management. Those competencies remain essential, but they are no longer sufficient.

Tomorrow’s leaders must also know how to lead through uncertainty, evaluate AI-supported decisions, foster trust during periods of change, encourage responsible experimentation and create cultures where continuous learning becomes part of everyday work.

In many ways, leadership development itself must become more adaptive.

Instead of preparing leaders for predefined roles, organizations should prepare them to redefine their roles as business needs evolve continuously. The organizations that succeed over the next decade will not necessarily have the most advanced AI capabilities. Nor will they simply have the strongest succession plans.

They will have built an organizational capability to continuously develop leaders who evolve as quickly as the business around them.

Technology will continue to advance. Jobs will continue to change. Business models will continue to evolve. The competitive advantage will belong to organizations whose leaders can evolve with them.

Leaders are no longer responsible only for preparing people for promotion. They are responsible for ensuring the organization can continuously produce leaders capable of navigating whatever comes next.

The conversation, then, is no longer about succession planning.

It is about leadership readiness.

Organizations that fail to recognize the difference may discover that their leadership pipeline is not empty.

It is simply preparing leaders for a future that no longer exists.