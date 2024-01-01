Who We Are

Originally launched in 2005, Talent Management is a digital publication and platform, dedicated to providing in-depth information and programming for senior-level talent and HR professionals who champion organizational culture and drive the design, development and execution of talent management programs.
Meet the team behind our award-winning brands.
Ana Dirksen
Chief Growth Officer
Ashley St. John
Chief Content Officer,
Editor in Chief
Kevin Fields
Co-Chief Executive Officer
Lauren Wilbur
Co-Chief Executive Officer
Alec O’Dell
Senior Production Manager – Media and Events
Ave Rio
Managing Editor
Calvin Coffee
Associate Editor
Elizabeth Landry
Events & Marketing Coordinator
Elizabeth Loutfi-Hipchen
Managing Editor
Josh Ginter
Contract Web Development
Latonya J. Hampton
Creative Director
Melanie Lee
Director of Account Management
Micaela Newton
Events & Marketing Manager
Steve Diemand
Webinar Manager
Taylar Thompson
Director of Events & Marketing
Yosenit Nevarez Rios
Traffic Manager