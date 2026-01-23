Aperian Introduces Team Dynamics: A New Way for Teams to Understand How They Work Together

Aperian has launched Team Dynamics, a new experience in the Aperian platform that helps teams understand how their work styles interact and how to work better together. It provides personalized insights into primary styles, outliers, and missing perspectives, along with guidance for improving communication, collaboration, and performance.

Raleigh, NC, January 22, 2026 — Aperian®, a global leader in cross-cultural learning solutions, today announced the launch of Team DynamicsSM, a powerful new experience in the Aperian learning platform to help teams understand how their work styles interact and how to collaborate more effectively.

Team Dynamics provides a clear view of how team members’ individual work styles come together. By analyzing each person’s GlobeSmart® Profile across key work-style dimensions, Team Dynamics highlights strengths, identifies potential friction points, and reveals opportunities for growth, all without the need for a facilitator or formal debrief.

“Teams today are more complex, more diverse, and more distributed than ever, and most organizations don’t give people a shared language for navigating those differences,” says Mike Greto, President at Aperian. “Team Dynamics changes that. It turns work-style differences into a strategic advantage by helping teams build trust faster, align more easily, and perform at a higher level together.”

The Team Dynamics experience includes a clear visual of team members’ work styles, insights on overall team composition and size, and a detailed analysis of how their work styles impact collaboration. Teams can learn about primary styles that shape norms and expectations, outlier styles that bring valuable but sometimes overlooked perspectives, and key perspectives they might be missing out on.

Based on team members’ unique work styles, Team Dynamics provides personalized strategies for alignment on how to build trust, improve meetings, and strengthen collaboration. These strategies can be used by any team member, not just the team leader. Teams can also access curated collaboration resources, teambuilding activities, and tools they can use to start strengthening their collaboration skills immediately.

With Team Dynamics, any team member or leader can better understand how their team operates and how they personally contribute to team success. The experience is optimized for teams of 3–15 people, making it ideal for intact working groups with shared goals, from small project teams to executive leadership teams.

“Team Dynamics gives teams the clarity they’ve been seeking,” says Greto. “Clarity about how they work, why certain challenges keep showing up, and what they can do differently starting today to work better together.”

Team Dynamics is now available in the Aperian learning platform. To learn more about Team Dynamics and how Aperian can help your global teams succeed, visit aperian.com.

—

About Aperian

Aperian is a platform for cross-cultural training and learning content that creates meaningful collaboration, stronger teams, and greater innovation. Through a variety of learning experiences — including assessments, self-paced learning, and live workshops — individuals are empowered to build the skills needed to collaborate effectively in a diverse global landscape. Aperian learning experiences are data-driven, rooted in culture, and lead to real behavior change, empowering individuals and organizations to grow and succeed in an interconnected world.

Contacts

Media Contact: Sarah Cincotta, scincotta@aperian.com