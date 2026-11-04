SweetRush Reimagines L&D Staffing with New Talent Agency

San Francisco, CA, Nov. 2, 2026 – SweetRush, always leading the industry in innovative custom corporate training, has significantly enhanced its L&D staffing services with the launch of its Talent Agency.

With its robust, multifaceted Talent Agency service, SweetRush is establishing an L&D community, THE RING, building on its talent database of over 100,000 top-tier professionals; providing an AI coach with expertise in high performance; providing clients with an agile talent management dashboard; and enhancing its foundational human-centered approach to staff augmentation. The SweetRush formula is based on relationship recruiting and the power of human connection, and it is remarkably successful at attracting and placing the hard-to-find high performers its clients are seeking.

Edna Howard is the sort of high-performing and deeply experienced L&D professional who is hard to find. In her words: “SweetRush has been a part of my journey, and I’m so appreciative for all that they do, how they interact with their consultants, making us feel like we’re family members, making us feel as if we’re part of the team. And for that, I will be eternally grateful.”

Cheryl Haga, Senior Director of Talent Development at Aurora, knows firsthand how difficult finding significant numbers of truly capable L&D professionals can be: “When I was head of training at Cruise, I needed 40 full-time, top-tier IDs — and I needed them to be brought on quickly and then nurtured. In my current position, I also needed to staff up quickly. It’s remarkable how I can turn to SweetRush and know they will supply me with on-target resumes and help me build a team of truly excellent talent. And they do so in a way that has everyone feeling good.”

Here’s what’s in store for Talent Agency client-partners and talent:

Fast and efficient sourcing: Placing top-tier L&D talent to remove the pressure when client-partners are short-staffed and facing impending work deadlines

Placing top-tier L&D talent to remove the pressure when client-partners are short-staffed and facing impending work deadlines A new Talent Agency landing page packed with role- and industry-specific talent information

packed with role- and industry-specific talent information The SweetRush Talent Agency Dashboard: A command center where clients can monitor talent metrics, including hours, billing rates, reviews and requisitions

A command center where clients can monitor talent metrics, including hours, billing rates, reviews and requisitions A global network: Exponentially wider reach with parent company NIIT’s worldwide footprint and St. Charles Consulting Group’s Big 4 experts

Exponentially wider reach with parent company NIIT’s worldwide footprint and St. Charles Consulting Group’s Big 4 experts The High-Performance AI Coach: An AI coach offering 24/7 support for talent and empowering them to achieve peak performance

An AI coach offering 24/7 support for talent and empowering them to achieve peak performance Large-scale facilitation: Along with the power of parent company NIIT, access to one or hundreds of facilitators across the globe, all managed within one powerful platform

Along with the power of parent company NIIT, access to one or hundreds of facilitators across the globe, all managed within one powerful platform THE RING: A dedicated talent community engaging SweetRush’s 100,000-strong network of L&D professionals

A dedicated talent community engaging SweetRush’s 100,000-strong network of L&D professionals Ringer, a “high-performing LXD on assignment”: Ringer, the high-performing LXD dolphin, who shares humorous and relatable experiences on the job

Ringer, the high-performing LXD dolphin, who shares humorous and relatable experiences on the job THE RING Newsletter: Featuring the High Performer interview series, the AI Corner, Tai-Chi Meets Client Management, events … and much more!

One constant amid these innovations is the SweetRush Talent Agency’s commitment to relational recruiting. Rooted in SweetRush’s culture of caring, kindness and love of the L&D craft, relational recruiting — when combined with SweetRush’s reputation for innovation — unlocks the capability to attract the most capable high performers who have many options, but continuously choose to work with SweetRush and its clients.

Rodrigo Salazar-Kawer, SweetRush Talent Agency Director, shares, “Every single day I meet with L&D leaders who are told to do more with less, and I feel the tremendous pressure they are under. And yet, when they need talent, their recruiters do not have our network or know the craft as we do. So, when we’re able to quickly deliver resumes that are a great fit for their needs, they are beyond appreciative and greatly relieved … and all this is possible because we practice relationship recruiting.”

The SweetRush Talent Agency team is proud of its 25-year history of partnerships with world-class organizations like Intel, Coursera, Hilton and Mars and is a strong supporter of nonprofits who are doing good things in the world.

If you’re navigating evolving learning needs, seeking a specialized skill set or SME, or need to build your team for a major initiative, we’d love to talk talent with you! Reach out to start the conversation.

To explore the Talent Agency experience, learn more about the roles and industries we serve, or join our vibrant talent community, THE RING, visit the Talent Agency’s new online home, the Talent Hub.

About SweetRush

SweetRush’s focus on team culture and craft is reflected in loyal clients, uniquely low turnover of teammates, a 25-year track record of success and a remarkable portfolio. Our work with clients creating custom solutions for talent empowerment and people success has earned us gold awards from our peers and high rankings on top industry lists.

SweetRush has been in business since 2001 and joined the global NIIT family of world-class learning services in January 2026. Our service areas include Custom Learning (including eLearning, mobile, gamification and live experiential learning), Talent Agency (temporary talent to augment our clients’ L&D teams), immersive technologies (including VR, AR and AI solutions), and Good Things (amplifying the impact of nonprofits and the social impact space). Every day, we give thanks for the trust of our world-class clients. Learn more and get in touch with SweetRush at www.sweetrush.com.