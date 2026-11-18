Focus has long been framed as a matter of personal discipline. Growing research, however, suggests that the physical workplace plays an equally powerful role in employees’ ability to sustain attention and navigate cognitive demands.

For neurodivergent employees, who represent an estimated 15 to 20 percent of the global population, that influence is especially pronounced. In the United States alone, ADHD, a condition characterized by difficulty sustaining focus, staying organized and managing time, is associated with roughly 120 million lost workdays each year—representing estimated $122 billion in diminished performance, absenteeism and turnover. Supporting attention and cognitive wellbeing has become both an inclusion and business priority.

Many neurodivergent employees behind these figures never disclose a diagnosis, and others have never received one, leaving them to compensate quietly for challenges their employers might miss. Flexible scheduling, inclusive hiring, and accommodation processes have helped serve these employees, yet the physical workplace remains one of the most promising—and least explored—avenues for support.

Focus as an environmental question

What is focus isn’t just a skill, but a setting? This question guided new research from architecture and design firm Corgan, conduced with the University of Arkansas and funded through the American Institute of Architects Upjohn Research Initiative. The study examines how the physical environment shapes concentration and the mental effort required to sustain it.

“Focus by Design: What the ADHD Brain Teaches Us About Better Workspaces for All” was led by Corgan—Hugo, Corgan’s research and innovation group. The study identifies research-based strategies that can help employees sustain focus, reduce cognitive load and support overall wellbeing.

“We know that modern workers face constant interruptions—pings, email, notifications—before we even look at environmental distractions,” says Emily Strain, Corgan’s workplace interiors sector leader. “When the space itself introduces friction, the effort to maintain attention becomes a further drain on energy better directed toward meaningful work.”

Why the ADHD brain is a useful lens

Researchers focused on inattentive-type ADHD, a subtype marked by persistent difficulty sustaining focus, organizing tasks and filtering distraction. Using EEG technology, wearable physiological sensors, participant observation and self-reported feedback, the team guided 20 participants through standardized cognitive tasks in open and enclosed settings. Along the way, they evaluated how lighting, sound, movement and spatial conditions affected attention.

This perspective also reframes the conversation around strengths, such as the creativity, pattern recognition and deep focus many neurodivergent employees bring to their work. The question shifts from how individuals must adapt to which environmental barriers stand between them and their best work.

Findings with broad implications

The study revealed that attention is not fixed but responds to environmental cues that design can measurably influence.

Positioning affects comfort, security, and focus. Participants seated with their backs to workplace activity reported 67 percent greater feelings of insecurity, despite reporting higher concentration. Open layouts with visual boundaries, rather than full enclosure, yielded the lowest cognitive load, indicating that people focus best when they remain aware of their surroundings while feeling a sense of protection.

Lighting shapes sustained attention. EEG recordings revealed higher sustained attention under diffused lighting; bright, direct lighting was associated with greater distraction and eye strain. Layered lighting fostered calmer, more sustained focus.

Movements helps, within limits. Subtle, self-directed movement, such as minor shifts in posture, supported engagement. Continuous motion, including active seating, contributed to fatigue and diminished focus.

The senses function as a system. An orange scent enhanced attention while heightening stimulation, and over-desk acoustic hoods reduced both auditory distraction and visual exposure. Collectively, results indicated that lighting, acoustics and scent are most effective when integrated as a system.

Putting the findings into practice

Applying this research seldom requires significant capital investment, and many of the most effective changes are modest.

Maximize existing resources. Many companies already own sit-stand desks or alternative workspaces that go underused, Hoelting noted. Showing employees how and why to use them can unlock value already invested.

Pilot sensory adjustments. Scent, task lighting and acoustic hoods are low-cost changes organizations can introduce in a single area, then test and refine.

Revisit seating arrangements. Avoiding desks that face away from walkways can relieve a source of strain employees seldom voice.

Offer choice rather than a single standard. “What works for one person might not be effective for another,” Hoelting says. A mix of collaborative areas, partially enclosed spaces and reservable focus rooms allow employees to match the setting to the task.

Align people and workplace decisions. Involving people teams alongside facilities before renovations or furniture investments helps prevent costly retrofits, and equipping managers to recognize environmental obstacles strengthens support for their teams.

Measure the impact. Adding questions about work environments to engagement surveys establishes a baseline; tracking engagement, retention and absenteeism after a pilot builds the case for further investment.

Designing for some, benefitting all

These findings add a new dimension to workplace wellbeing and inclusion priorities, revealing how environmental conditions shape cognitive load, fatigue and attentional strain long before those effects register in engagement or turnover data.

Individual accommodations remain essential, but they do depend on disclosure. When adjustable lighting, varied settings and movement-friendly furniture are available, employees can access support without a formal request, and accommodations can address more specific needs.

The benefits extend well beyond any single group: a thoughtfully designed workplace signals that an organization values how people work, reduces daily fatigue and builds capacity for complex, creative work. Employees who sense that a space was designed with them in mind also gain a subtle but lasting sense of belonging.

As hybrid work and artificial intelligence continue to reshape the modern workplace, Corgan’s research makes an evidence-based case for design as a meaningful driver of wellbeing and performance, alongside culture, technology, and leadership.

Editor’s note: The study is the recipient of the Certificate of Research Excellence from the Environmental Design Research Association, an international distinction reserved for research of exceptional rigor.