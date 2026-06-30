PwC report reveals new roadmap for talent management

As organizations grapple with artificial intelligence adoption, talent management leaders are confronted with hiring, onboarding, training and retaining a workforce facing innumerable consequent changes.

PwC’s 2026 Global AI Jobs Barometer report illustrates how AI has disrupted the job market, and how talent management leaders need to rethink how they approach essential workforce planning.

The report argues that AI isn’t replacing jobs, but restructuring them. Drawing from one billion online job advertisements from across six continents, it demonstrates how AI is splitting the workforce into two tracks: professionalized and democratized.

In professional roles, AI has automated routine tasks like document summarization, shifting more time and demand to more complex responsibilities, such as contract negotiation.

In democratized roles, the more complex tasks, such as tracking inventory, have been automated, leaving people to handle important but less specialized work, such as moving warehouse stock.

Entry-level roles are also being disrupted. Those highly exposed to AI now require skills traditionally associated with more senior-level roles, such as mentorship, people management and process management. According to the report, these senior-level competencies now account for 52 percent of new skills required for highly “AI-exposed” entry-level roles — compared with just 7 percent for entry-level roles with the least AI exposure.

The report also reveals how companies are hiring workers with advanced AI skills, or AI specialists, at an accelerated pace across many industries. These findings are understandable, in light of how much AI adoption has spiked in recent years.

Organizations further along in AI adoption are seeing a larger impact on growth. The most “AI-exposed” companies saw a 33.5 percent productivity growth rate measured against a 2018 baseline, with the top 20 percent of that group reporting a 163 percent productivity growth rate.

These organizations aren’t seeing the widely reported reduction in workforce, either. Surprisingly, the report links greater AI exposure to larger workforces, not smaller ones. The most “AI-exposed” organizations saw a 52.2 percent increase in headcount, compared with 35.7 percent for the least “AI-exposed” organizations.

For talent management leaders, this signals a need to invest heavily in workforce development planning, such as in job design, onboarding and entry-level hiring. It also requires organizations to rethink career development pathways—mapping of junior roles that increasingly demand senior-level capabilities, and redesigning mentorship and training programs to accelerate development of those critical skills.

Organizations that continue to value inherently human capabilities alongside AI growth and adoption will see not only a competitive edge and great returns, but a workforce poised for the next great frontier.