Two people, opposite advice

Every week, I hold office hours at KIPP SoCal Public Schools, a system of public charter schools in Southern California, and any team member is invited. There was a time many shared their frustrations with pay and their ideas for fixing it, but I noticed that one person’s recommendations often contradicted the next person’s.

I also noticed that those who come to office hours are very outspoken, a loud minority within a much larger team. If I built our pay structure around this feedback, I would be designing for the loudest voices—not the entire team. We needed a better representative picture of what employees valued.

For a decade, we’ve relied on formal pay scales, adjusting every couple of years using a benchmark against comparable charters and districts. But our own satisfaction survey kept telling us that wasn’t enough: Year after year, a meaningful share of team members said they were dissatisfied with their pay. But a satisfaction survey can’t tell us what to change, and neither could my office hours.

A marketing question, asked of HR

Business school and marketing consulting taught me to start with the customer, before designing anything or setting a price. So, I treated our pay question the same way. Teachers are my customers. If I want the experience they have at KIPP SoCal to meet their needs, I should be willing to do the kind of listening a good product team does.

That kind of listening has a trap, and there’s a Simpsons episode that captures it. A car company asks Homer to design his ideal car. Every feature he asks for goes in, and when the car is unveiled, it is so ugly that no one wants it. Ask people what they want with no limits, and they will say “everything.”

In my consulting days, I ran conjoint analysis studies myself, a method designed to avoid that trap. It is common in market research and less common in HR.

Make them choose

A conjoint analysis is a structured trade-off exercise. Rather than asking respondents to rate what they like, which tends to produce high ratings for everything, it asks them to choose between realistic packages. A smaller guaranteed raise plus a bonus, for example, versus a larger raise with no bonus at all. Compel respondents to choose what they value most.

Last spring, we ran one with nearly 1,600 team members across five job groups. We told respondents up front that every scenario was budget neutral. We weren’t asking whether they wanted to be paid more. We were asking how they wanted pay to be structured.

We paired the survey with focus groups so we could hear the reasoning behind the choices. We wanted compensation to feel like a natural expression of why our people choose to work at KIPP SoCal, not a sterile practice no one feels passionate about.

What I got wrong about performance pay

Going in, I had two bets: I expected teachers to push back hard on performance pay, and I expected many to ask to be paid for inputs, for working hard.

The conjoint analysis partly confirmed my first bet. Teachers valued predictable, guaranteed salary growth and pay differentials for advanced degrees far more than bonuses. If I had stopped there, I would have filed performance pay under “no.”

However, the focus groups changed that. Teachers were interested in performance pay, on one condition: that we fix how performance is evaluated. It started with one teacher voicing concerns about subjectivity, and how and by whom they would be evaluated. Others chimed in excitedly. The evaluator needs to observe the teacher in action regularly, know the teacher’s role well and understand the challenges each teacher is navigating. Every evaluator should use the same rubric, and evaluators should calibrate with one another.

My colleague and I listened quietly. We weren’t there to share our opinions. But my takeaway was immediate: The new job success cards we had just built for every role (which list the key outcomes and role-specific competencies for each job) and the performance evaluations we are tying to them this school year are the foundation that could make performance pay possible.

I already knew our performance evaluations needed work. What I hadn’t realized was that they were holding compensation back. I had assumed it was the other way around: that the lack of performance pay was keeping performance stuck.

The room also surprised me in another way. When we asked what rewards and recognition teachers find meaningful, they did mention bonuses. But what got the most traction was shoutouts at school and across the organization, additional prep time and group rewards, such as a new coffee maker when an entire school does well. Most school systems that offer performance pay focus on rewarding individuals. Yet rewards tied to the whole school doing well fit the team-first culture we want to build.

How needs differ across staff groups

Teachers were one of five groups we surveyed, and they weren’t the only ones with something to tell us. We had applied one compensation philosophy across every role, and the data suggested it was getting it wrong for some of our staff.

The staff who keep our schools running—including instructional aides, campus operations and safety staff—told us they couldn’t see a pathway to advance. Many didn’t know that tuition partnerships already exist to help them earn a bachelor’s degree or a teaching credential.

The gap between what we offer and what staff know

The tuition gap pointed to something broader. Across every group, staff proposed ideas that have been in place for many years as if they were brand new, including cost-of-living adjustments, mentorship stipends and growth-based goals. Though all this information is available on the intranet and weekly bulletin, we discovered that staff had not internalized it. Or perhaps, they trusted word-of-mouth more than official channels. Either way, we have identified a perception gap to solve.

The lesson for talent leaders

Talent leaders could learn a lot from product and marketing teams and their well-tested ways of finding out what customers value. A satisfaction survey tells you how staff feel—not which changes employees value most. Talent leaders should think of employees as customers: let employees weigh in, and work hard to meet what they value.

What I’d take from our experience is the approach: We stopped assuming one philosophy fit every role. We asked staff to make real trade-offs, then sat down with them to talk through their answers, which is where the nuance came out. Finally, I would stay open to the possibility that what looks like a pay problem could really be a perception problem, or not about pay at all.

What comes next

As we wrapped up our analysis, one reflection stood out: many of the suggestions from staff were low cost, and we could find a way to pay for them. For now, we have told all staff that changes are coming and that specifics will follow this winter. In the background, I am preparing to implement a key set of recommendations.

The part I’m most focused on is the hardest to get right: calibrating performance reviews for teachers and instructional leaders. It depends on many data points and many managers executing consistently. But if we get it right, we will build trust with teachers like never before, and that has large implications for culture, belonging, retention and yes, achieving ambitious academic goals.

Great teachers focus on understanding each of their students’ strengths and needs. I’m proud that we finally did the same for our team members, and asked what they need.

Editor’s note: This article was outlined with assistance from AI. All writing and editing were done by humans.