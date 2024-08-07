Talent Insights: Natalia Kryvasheina solves global challenges with creativity and empathy



Chief Talent Officer’s “Talent Insights” series is dedicated to sharing the insights and expertise of influential talent executives. In this Q&A series, we garner strategic insights, innovative approaches and challenges overcome from C-suite talent and HR executives, chief talent officers, chief people officers and more who are shaping the future of talent management.

What initially drew you to a career in talent management, and how have your experiences in the field evolved over the years?

I was initially drawn to a career in talent management by my enthusiasm for solving complex problems on a global scale and my unwavering passion for helping individuals reach their full potential. Over the years, my experiences in the field have only intensified these motivations, driving me to constantly seek innovative solutions that propel both individuals and organizations toward greater success.

What core values and principles do you believe are essential for building a positive and inclusive company culture?

Innovation, transparency, inclusivity and teamwork form the cornerstone of a positive and inclusive company culture. By prioritizing these values, we foster an environment where creativity flourishes, information flows openly, diverse perspectives are embraced and collaboration thrives.

Can you share a significant challenge you’ve faced as a talent leader and how you successfully navigated through it?

A significant challenge I faced as a talent leader was addressing the issue of teams working in silos, which hindered collaboration and communication across departments. To overcome this obstacle, we implemented cross-functional initiatives that encouraged interdepartmental cooperation, established clear communication channels and fostered a culture of knowledge sharing and teamwork.

“Automation, artificial intelligence and remote work trends are reshaping the talent landscape, requiring professionals to upskill, reskill and innovate to meet evolving needs.”



What strategies have you found most effective in attracting and retaining top talent in competitive industries?

Some effective strategies I have found in attracting and retaining top talent in competitive industries include offering competitive compensation packages, providing opportunities for professional growth and development, including programs for HiPo development, fostering a positive and inclusive work culture, implementing flexible work arrangements and recognizing and rewarding outstanding performance.

How do you balance advocating for employees’ needs while aligning with your company’s business objectives?

Balancing advocating for employees’ needs with aligning company business objectives requires a strategic approach that considers both perspectives. I prioritize open communication and active listening to understand employees’ needs and concerns, while also having a clear understanding of the organization’s goals and priorities. By fostering a culture of transparency, collaboration and empathy, I work towards finding solutions that meet both employee needs and business objectives, ultimately driving mutual success and satisfaction.

What leadership skills do you prioritize and cultivate as a senior talent leader to inspire your team and drive talent initiatives?

As a senior talent leader, I prioritize and cultivate leadership skills such as effective communication, strategic thinking, empathy, growth mindset, adaptability and mentorship. By effectively communicating the vision and goals, fostering a culture of trust and collaboration, being empathetic to individual needs, adapting to changing environments and providing mentorship and support, I aim to inspire my team to excel and drive successful talent initiatives. These skills help create a supportive and empowering environment where team members feel motivated, valued and empowered to achieve their best.

What game-changing advice would you offer if you could go back in time and mentor your younger self?

1. Embrace failure as a stepping stone to growth and learning. Don’t be afraid to take risks and challenge yourself.

2. Prioritize building diverse relationships and networks to broaden your perspectives and opportunities.

3. Remember that self-care and work-life balance are crucial for long-term success and well-being. Take care of yourself to thrive professionally and personally.

What do you feel is currently the single biggest challenge facing talent professionals and the industry as a whole?

The single biggest challenge facing talent professionals and the industry as a whole currently is adapting to rapid technological advancements and the changing nature of work. Automation, artificial intelligence and remote work trends are reshaping the talent landscape, requiring professionals to upskill, reskill and innovate to meet evolving needs. Additionally, attracting and retaining top talent in a highly competitive environment while ensuring diversity, equity and inclusion remains a priority challenge for talent professionals and the industry.

We’re always looking to showcase innovative tools and technologies. Can you share one tech product or platform that has significantly improved your work processes and why you find it valuable?

At EPAM, we utilize an internal learning management system called Learn to assist employees in navigating all available learning opportunities, creating customized learning paths, offering nudges for continuous development and incorporating program studios to efficiently manage the back office aspects of training and development.

Interested in being featured in our “Talent Insights” series? Please complete this FORM.

