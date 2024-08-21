What’s trending in talent management?

Books:

Powerful Phrases for Dealing with Workplace Conflict by Karin Hurt and David Dye

“Most people don’t learn powerful productive approaches to conflict in school. This book provides real, applicable ways to master conflict conversations. The 12 GOATs phrases are worth the purchase price alone. Everyone should be buying a copy for their team members.” – Dave Gregory, Organizational Performance Leader at Weber Inc.

Podcasts:

“I love this podcast on how to affectively communicate. One of my favorite communication tips from this podcast is a feedback model for asking someone to do something differently – clear the AIR (A = action – what is the action that created an impact, I = impact – what is the impact of that action, R = request – what is requested in the future?)” – Caitlin Kamm, director of people growth, Envoy

“This short podcast from The Josh Bersin Company highlights the disruptions to learning and development, including generative AI impacts. Bersin provides a realistic perspective of our role as L&D professionals in ushering in this new age.” – Teresa Deitch, leader of organizational learning and leadership development at Wellmark BCBS.

What’s top of mind for talent professionals these days?

“Like many, I’ve been fascinated at the pace of Gen AI development over the past year. While the technology itself is fascinating, I’m more eager to see the impact this has at a human level on how, when and why we learn.” – Shane Baetz, VP & Head of Shared Services, Transcom

“Building great leaders that teach others how to lead with empathy and inclusivity by demonstrating these behaviors every day to execute on our strategic priorities and increase teammate engagement.” – Rochelle Arnold Simmons, senior director of talent development at Under Armour

“I remain optimistic that while AI may disrupt learning and development, it will create opportunities for efficiency and creativity that we have not had in the past. It will enhance our value proposition as a function as we provide personalized, effective experiences for learners.” – Teresa Deitch, leader of organizational learning and leadership development at Wellmark BCBS.

“Individual development planning versus group development has been the focus post COVID-19 and it will continue to drive talent development. Designing learning for the individual versus the group is now a requirement. Ensuring development is objective-based, behavior focused, fun and measurable remains the cornerstones of learning.” – Dave Gregory, Organizational Performance Leader at Weber Inc.

