What’s trending in talent management?

Act Like a Leader, Think Like a Leader by Herminia Ibarra

“I’ve read this book at least half a dozen times and each time, I take something new away from it. Ibarra gives tangible, constructive methods to ACT more like a leader which helps to stretch more outside of the comfort zone. She also gives great advice on how to not take leadership too seriously. Whether you are on track to be promoted, or you are just trying to steer your professional development in a different direction, this book acts as a guide to get you to the next chapter of your career.” – Haley Harbaugh, Director of Learning and Education, Bloom Healthcare

Love and Profit by Gene Autry

“It takes the concepts of a caring ‘servant’ leader to very practical heights. The idea of employee engagement was seldom talked about 25 years ago, yet then the concept of a leader caring for his team or company was just that – engagement.” – Peter Shepard, Chairman, OIT

Podcast:

“This is an interesting and fun podcast. While not consistently related to training and development, it often is, and the episodes are positive and entertaining, as well as educational.” – Angela Veath, Training and Development Business Partner, American Furniture Warehouse Co.

App:

WhatsApp

“You can communicate globally with audio, video, in groups and send documents. This is the app I use every day, most of the time.” – Peter Shepard, Chairman, OIT

What’s top of mind for talent professionals these days?

“In a world where we are encouraged to identify with something and subsequently are divided into groups based upon that identity, I believe that in order to create unity within those we lead, we must help people find their own identity. This is a top-of-mind topic as the incoming generation of workers is not equipped. We have an amazing opportunity to create positive change in this area. We can teach others about their similarities and create alignment between diverse individuals.” – Angela Veath, Training and Development Business Partner, American Furniture Warehouse Co.

“The fact that human relationships are not important to leadership and life, but rather, they are everything. Everything we care about involves our experience of working with, through and interacting with other people. How we communicate, the energy we bring to interactions – whether in person or virtually, matters more than ever.” – Susanne Biro, Susanne Biro Coaching Inc.

