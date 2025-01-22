GP Strategies Unveils Powerful New Features and Licensing Options for Learning Content AIQ Platform

COLUMBIA, MD, January 9, 2025—GP Strategies® is announcing new enhancements and customer licensing options for its AI-driven platform, Learning Content AIQ. These improvements enable organizations to rapidly create effective learning solutions, streamline processes, and enhance operational efficiency in-house.

Built on the trusted Microsoft® Technology Stack and powered by innovative generative AI, Learning Content AIQ is a secure, groundbreaking solution for simplifying content creation and content management. This award-winning platform saves time by seamlessly integrating into existing workflows and delivering customized learning materials in various formats tailored to specific business needs.

With a Learning Content AIQ license, organizations can:

Leverage the power of AI with your own company-specific knowledge for content authoring, instructional design, and technical knowledge extraction to reduce development time by over 50%. Enhance operational efficiency: Streamline content workflows and reduce manual efforts, allowing teams to concentrate on high-impact learning initiatives.

Effortlessly tailor learning materials to meet the unique needs of diverse audiences at scale. Centralize and scale content: Produce and manage all content types—not just eLearning—from a single platform, promoting consistency and accessibility.

“Learning and development organizations are under growing pressure to demonstrate efficiency and cost-effectiveness by leveraging AI within their learning and talent development strategies,” said Jeff Fissel, Vice President of Technology at GP Strategies. “Learning Content AIQ is the platform they need to streamline content creation, save valuable time, and ensure impactful, tailored learning materials that align perfectly with business goals.”

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation is one of the world’s leading talent transformation providers. By delivering award-winning learning and development solutions, we help organizations transform through their people and achieve meaningful change. GP Strategies has delivered our innovative consulting, learning services, and talent technology solutions to over 6,000 organizations globally. Learn more at gpstrategies.com.

