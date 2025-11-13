Aperian Launches Community of Practice for Certified Practitioners

Aperian has launched its Community of Practice, a new network for certified practitioners of the GlobeSmart® Profile and Inclusive Behaviors InventorySM to connect, share insights, and enhance their facilitation skills. The community offers expert-led sessions, live programming, and exclusive resources designed to help members strengthen their practice and expand their impact.

Raleigh, NC, November 13, 2025 — Aperian, a global leader in cross-cultural learning solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its Community of Practice, a new network bringing together certified practitioners of the GlobeSmart® Profile and Inclusive Behaviors InventorySM.

This new community builds on Aperian’s mission to bridge boundaries through a deeper understanding of ourselves and others and empowers certified professionals to extend the impact of their cross-cultural knowledge.

The Community of Practice offers a space for Aperian certified professionals to connect, exchange insights, and continue developing their expertise. Members share facilitation successes, explore innovative ways to use Aperian tools, and collaborate to shape future enhancements. Participants will have ongoing opportunities to strengthen their practice and expand their impact through expert-led sessions, live programming, and exclusive facilitation and coaching resources.

“For more than 35 years, Aperian has valued the loyalty and insight of our global community of clients and practitioners, and this effort formalizes that ongoing commitment,” said Nathan Guerin, Product Manager at Aperian. “We’re co-creating this space with our certified network to ensure it reflects their evolving needs, interests, and expertise. Our certified practitioners will help guide the conversations, resources, and direction of this community.”

For more information about Aperian’s certification programs and the Community of Practice, visit aperian.com.

