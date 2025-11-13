Chief Learning Officer Announces 2025 LearningElite Award Winners

CHICAGO, November 6, 2025 – Chief Learning Officer, the premier publication for learning and development executives, announced the winners of its prestigious LearningElite Awards during its annual LearningElite celebration. The virtual event took place Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025.

Now in its 15th year, the LearningElite Awards program recognizes organizations that demonstrate excellence in corporate learning and development. Developed under the guidance of CLOs, senior L&D practitioners and subject matter experts, this comprehensive evaluation serves as a benchmark for best practices in the industry.

This year, 33 organizations achieved LearningElite status after a rigorous application and judging process. Each application undergoes review by multiple judges, all of whom have at least a decade of experience in the L&D industry, ensuring a fair and thorough evaluation.

Chief Learning Officer is especially proud to recognize its 2025 Learning Organization of the Year, Nationwide, which achieved the No. 1 spot in this year’s ranking.

“The LearningElite Awards program highlights organizations that have reached the pinnacle of innovation and impact in corporate learning,” said Ashley St. John, Chief Learning Officer’s editor-in-chief. “This year’s honorees continue to set the bar extremely high, showcasing what great L&D teams and leaders are capable of achieving.”

The LearningElite judges score organizations based on their performance across five key dimensions:

Learning strategy Leadership commitment Learning execution Learning impact Business performance results

These dimensions encompass crucial areas, such as leadership development, tech adoption, executive buy-in, and content development and delivery.

View the complete list of LearningElite organizations and their rankings here.

