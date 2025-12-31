Chief Talent Officer’s most-read articles of 2025

It’s hard to believe another year is coming to a close, and frankly, 2025 was a doozy in more ways than one. Conversations around AI grew larger and louder, and topics related to future-readiness and modern work continued to garner attention. These themes are reflected in Chief Talent Officer’s top 10 most-read articles of 2025.

1. “The future of corporate mentorship with 10KC”

By Ten Thousand Coffees (10KC)

Explore the limitations of outdated models and reimagine a modern, impactful mentorship program.

2. “Bridging the AI skills gap in your organization”

By Jessalin Lam

Talent leaders and executives have a responsibility — and an incredible opportunity — to upskill existing talent, develop the workforce and prepare the next generation of leaders to play an active role in shaping the future with AI.

3. “Elephant in the conference room: Outsourcing is a hidden threat to talent strategy”

By Sarah Mahalic

If your organization is leveraging outsourcing, you cannot afford to treat communication as an afterthought. Here’s why.

4. “Building global connection”

By Ashley St. John

Cross-cultural learning company Aperian is bridging boundaries across global teams and organizations with research-backed learning experiences and cultural awareness.

5. “Talent acquisition transformed: Using AI to match the speed of modern work”

By Stella Ioannidou

For The Josh Bersin Company’s Stella Ioannidou, a shift from hand-crafted to precision hiring is on its way.

6. “Talent development powered by AI: 5 critical lessons for CXOs”

By J S Manoj Koundinya

AI systems don’t implement themselves ethically or effectively. Success requires intentional human leadership, thoughtful cultural change and conscious choices about how these powerful technologies are designed, deployed and governed.

7. “Boldly changing from safe to future-ready”

By Rodrigo Salazar-Kawer

How one L&D leader made a decision that radically elevated her ROI on learning.

8. “Leadership development powered by practice”

By Ashley St. John

Abilitie is on a mission to deliver the combined power of learning and community to emerging and senior leaders through transformative education experiences.

9. “Rise and thrive!”

By Ashley St. John

For Randstad RiseSmart, helping people thrive in their careers is the ultimate mission and goal.

10. “4 business questions for better talent decisions”

By Mohamed H. Ameen

If you want to be the talent leader who actually influences business decisions, you need to start thinking like your CEO.

To all our readers, friends and connections, Chief Talent Officer wishes you a happy new year and great things to come in 2026!