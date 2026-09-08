Developing future-ready leaders begins with resilience

We spend a great deal of time preparing leaders for what comes next. We build competency models, identify high-potential employees, create succession plans and invest in leadership development designed to prepare people for broader responsibilities.

All of those matter. But talent leaders also have an opportunity to ask an important question: Are we preparing people for their next role while also preparing them for the uncertainty they will inevitably encounter once they get there?

Leadership rarely unfolds exactly according to plan. Organizations restructure. Strategies shift. Technology changes how work gets done. Teams evolve. Leaders are often asked to make thoughtful decisions without having every answer.

That is why resilience deserves to be developed intentionally as a leadership capability.

Resilience is more than endurance

Throughout my career and while writing my book, “Unbreakable: A Changemaker’s Guide,” I have thought deeply about what resilience really means.

We often associate resilience with perseverance. That matters too, but resilient leadership requires more.

Becoming a resilient leader requires the ability to recognize what is happening, understand its impact on yourself and others, adapt when necessary and continue leading with intention.

That requires emotional intelligence, self-awareness, learning agility and the humility to recognize when a different approach may better serve the team or organization.

It also requires psychological safety for leaders to ask questions, make mistakes, seek support and change course without seeing those actions as signs of weakness. These are not simply interpersonal skills. They are leadership infrastructure.

Develop leaders for the detour

Leadership readiness can mean more than asking whether someone can perform the responsibilities of the next job.

We can also ask:

Can they make thoughtful decisions when the answer is unclear?

Can they receive feedback and translate it into growth?

Can they communicate with clarity when they do not have every answer?

Can they stay open, curious and adaptable as conditions change?

Can they lead others through uncertainty with confidence and empathy?

These capabilities offer an important measure of leadership readiness alongside technical expertise and business acumen.

As workplaces become more dynamic, leaders are being asked to navigate transformation, emerging technologies, changing workforce expectations and economic uncertainty. Preparing leaders for those realities should be part of leadership development, not something addressed only after disruption occurs.

Psychological safety strengthens resilience

Resilient leaders also need environments that support resilience.

People are more adaptable when they work in environments where they can experiment, acknowledge what they do not know and learn from setbacks. They are also more likely to challenge an outdated strategy when thoughtful questions and differing perspectives are valued.

Psychological safety does not eliminate accountability. The two can strengthen one another.

Healthy leadership cultures make room for someone to say: I got this wrong. Here is what I learned. Here is what I will do differently.

That is resilience in practice.

For talent leaders, psychological safety should extend beyond engagement strategy and become part of the broader leadership ecosystem, from manager training and performance conversations to feedback, development and succession planning.

Build learning agility before leaders need it

Every leader eventually encounters a challenge their previous experience alone cannot solve.

Adaptable leaders respond with curiosity. They listen, gather information, consider perspectives outside their own, ask better questions and adjust.

Organizations can build that learning agility before someone reaches the executive level.

Give emerging leaders cross-functional assignments. Expose them to unfamiliar problems. Create opportunities to lead through ambiguity. Build reflection into development programs. Ask what worked, what they learned and what they might approach differently next time.

Organizations should also recognize and reward learning agility.

When strong execution is valued alongside thoughtful experimentation and improvement, employees learn that growth is part of leadership.

Make emotional intelligence a business capability

Resilience also requires leaders to understand the human experience of change. During periods of uncertainty, employees are processing more than a new strategy or operating model. They may also be navigating fear, disappointment, fatigue or questions about what change means for them.

Leaders do not need to have every answer or resolve every concern. They do need the emotional intelligence to recognize what is happening around them.

Resilient leaders communicate difficult information while remaining aware of its human impact. They can listen without immediately becoming defensive. They understand that people may experience the same change differently. And they can provide steadiness and clarity even when every detail of the future is not yet known.

Leadership credibility is often defined by how leaders show up when the path forward is still taking shape.

Rethink succession planning

Resilience should also become part of how organizations evaluate future leaders.

In addition to looking at experience, results, and competencies, consider how someone has responded when circumstances changed.

Who received challenging feedback with openness and used it to strengthen their leadership?

Who created stability, clarity, and confidence for others during uncertainty?

Who demonstrated sound judgment when the path forward was not yet clear?

Who adapted decisively as new information and business realities emerged?

Who translated setbacks into insight, learning, and stronger future decisions?

Who maintained integrity, perspective, and effectiveness as complexity increased?

Those moments reveal important leadership capacity. Sometimes the experiences that never appear on a résumé tell us the most about how someone may lead when responsibility grows.

Preparing leaders for what comes next

Talent leaders have always helped organizations prepare for the future. Today, that also means developing leaders who can navigate uncertainty, adapt quickly and lead others through change.

Talent leaders can strengthen that capability by:

Building resilience into leadership development, rather than treating it as something leaders are expected to develop on their own.

Creating opportunities to lead through ambiguity, including cross-functional work, stretch assignments and changing business conditions.

Developing emotional intelligence alongside business acumen, so leaders can manage both the strategic and human sides of change.

Rewarding learning and adaptability, especially when leaders adjust based on new information, feedback or outcomes.

Including resilience in succession planning, evaluating not only what future leaders have accomplished, but how they respond when circumstances shift.

Creating psychological safety with accountability so leaders can ask questions, acknowledge mistakes, seek support and continue growing.

Through my own leadership journey, I have learned that being unbreakable does not mean remaining untouched by difficult experiences. It means developing the capacity to learn, adjust, stay grounded in who you are and continue moving forward with purpose when the path changes.

Organizations need leaders who can do that.

The question for talent leaders is not whether the next disruption will come, but whether they are intentionally developing those capabilities before it does.