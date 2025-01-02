Chief Talent Officer’s most-read articles of 2024

The year 2024 saw chief talent officers and talent management executives seeking knowledge on the topics of technological advancements and adoption, hybrid workforce talent management, strengthening inclusivity and belonging initiatives and becoming a strategic business partner.

Below are the year’s 10 most-read articles contributed by your peers in corporate talent management, featuring best practices and keen insights intended to support and inspire you as a leader in your organization.

10. Revolutionizing leadership development for the future

By Chase Batt and Michelle Baker

FORUM Credit Union’s strategic approach to leader development helps the organization stay ahead of the curve, ensuring a robust talent pipeline and fostering a resilient organizational culture.

9. Unlocking the Gen Z code: Bridging the leadership gap in turbulent times

By Akkshada Maniyan

Gen X leaders must step out of their comfort zone to try new ways to engage and motivate their Gen Z team members.

8. Navigating the digital deluge: A blueprint for learning and talent leaders

By Judy Whitcomb

For chief learning officers and talent development leaders, embedding digital wellness into the fabric of organizational learning and talent strategies is not just an investment in technology—it’s an investment in the future of work.

7. Adapting DEIB for an evolving workforce

By Eliana Lester

As many companies start to fall behind on their DEIB efforts, leaders reflect on the importance of keeping an open-minded and human-centric approach to embracing a positive, nurturing and diverse workplace.

6. Wired for empathy: Nurturing a technologically advanced, deeply human workplace

By Jonathan Gramenz

Leaders must effectively navigate the modern workplace’s technological evolution, striking a balance between innovation and empathy.

5. Navigating new frontiers for AI talent access: Open innovation and collective intelligence

By Roshan Bharwaney and Sheryl Sleeva

Talent leaders are well-positioned to accelerate AI innovation objectives, enabling organizations to access specialized expertise and foster the development of a thriving talent ecosystem in the age of AI.

4. They say it takes years: How to accelerate trust-building

By Natalia Kryvasheina

Talent leaders can help build trust organically through team dynamics and everyday interactions.

3. 5 strategies for talent leaders to foster problem-solving within teams

By Ave Rio

Talent leaders can support problem-solving within teams by creating a culture of collaboration, developing skills, supporting innovation and creative thinking, enhancing leadership skills and cultivating a positive team environment.

2. Rethinking talent development for the hybrid era

By Gary Lee

A robust skills taxonomy and innovative learning strategies are vital to effectively manage talent and address skills gaps in today’s work environment.

1. Becoming a skills-driven organization that knows, grows and connects talent to opportunities

By KimLoan Tran

As business and talent management needs to evolve in ways we can’t yet conceive, skill readiness and adaptability provide the best way forward.

