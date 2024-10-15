What’s trending in talent management?

Book:

Leadership and Self-Deception by the Arbinger Institute

“In a world, and an industry, where bias is an eternal hot topic, Leadership and Self-Deception asks questions of how we think, rather than what we think. The concept of being caught ‘in the box’ of our own perspective is not a new idea, however the manner in which this book addresses it is thought provoking and cause for introspection.” – Angela Veath, Training and Development Business Partner, American Furniture Warehouse Co.

Podcast:

The Diary of a CEO

“One of the best in the world right now. Insightful interviews with some of the most learned and successful people in various fields.” – Susanne Biro, Susanne Biro Coaching Inc.

What’s top of mind for talent professionals these days?

“I am fascinated by the opportunity to stretch beyond our titles and how that has historically created a limitation in career development. I think we’ve all seen how fragile some titles and industries can be, and it’s imperative to give ourselves the creative and professional license to rebrand, redevelop and reskill ourselves into new industries and roles. Never before have we been able to pivot our career trajectory, and embark on a completely new path using transferable skills. I am excited to see how society and talent communities continue to evolve and rethink how we can use our skills to solve big challenges in the workplace and beyond.” – Haley Harbaugh, Director of Learning and Education, Bloom Healthcare

“Human-technology interfaces. They used to talk about ‘socio-technical systems’ or ‘man and machines,’ and the main difference today is digitalization and AI, where we forget it is all about humans, their emotions and how they are coping in this VUCA world. It is SEQ (social emotional intelligence quotient) synergised with TIQ (technology intelligence quotient) and they need to be in harmony.” – Peter Shepard, Chairman, OIT

Want to share your thoughts and recommendations with our community? Submit HERE!