Talent Insights: Vera Gramkow on transforming performance management and building inclusive cultures

Chief Talent Officer’s “Talent Insights” series is dedicated to sharing the insights and expertise of influential talent executives. In this Q&A series, we garner strategic insights, innovative approaches and challenges overcome from C-suite talent and HR executives, chief talent officers, chief people officers and more who are shaping the future of talent management.

What initially drew you to a career in talent management, and how have your experiences in the field evolved over the years?

I am passionate about all things growth, including personal growth, team development and assisting organizations in transformation. As a kid I was always asking why and trying to get to the root cause of things. I remodel my living space continuously, reshape my garden to see what can best withstand climate change and try to experience new things continuously. I am curious. I love to explore what makes people tick and do things or not do things. Early on, I had a great manager who inspired me with the way she instilled trust. I changed from a career in process design and sales to a career all about people. The way organizations view people has dramatically shifted and so has the view of generations on employers of choice. I am thrilled to be able to guide, support and fuel growth in these shifting times

What core values and principles do you believe are essential for building a positive and inclusive company culture?

Trust. Taking responsibility for yourself and others around you. Challenging your thinking and willingness to grow. Most of all, deep listening and seeking to understand before seeking to be understood.

Can you share a significant challenge you’ve faced as a talent leader and how you successfully navigated through it?

Shifting the way we think about performance, which meant having a conversation with the board about leadership and how performance and behavior connect – and what that means for feedback and reward and recognition. We managed to make the shift as a team, because no talent leader can or should try to make decisions or guide transformation in isolation.

What strategies have you found most effective in attracting and retaining top talent in competitive industries?

Know your core and explain your brand. Don’t try to be everything to everyone. Show gratitude, connect with people and leverage your employees. Our best hires come from direct referrals.

How do you balance advocating for employees’ needs while aligning with your company’s business objectives?

The questions have to be “why do it?”, “why do it now?” and “who benefits?” It all has to be balanced. You need to listen to your employees, evaluate, propose options and then have the hard conversations about the collateral damage that is always there. Either way, when you manage transition you need to stay calm, look at facts and hear the heartbeat of the organization.

What leadership skills do you prioritize and cultivate as a senior talent leader to inspire your team and drive talent initiatives?

Accessibility, sharing knowledge, giving access to networks, being clear in priorities, being there to support your people and removing obstacles. I empower my people, but they know I always have their back.

What game-changing advice would you offer if you could go back in time and mentor your younger self?

Energy is not endless. Take time to recharge. Do things you love and share your passion.

What do you feel is currently the single biggest challenge facing talent professionals and the industry as a whole?

The speed of change, combined with the limited ability of human beings to process it all while staying healthy.

We’re always looking to showcase innovative tools and technologies. Can you share one tech product or platform that has significantly improved your work processes and why you find it valuable?

It’s not a platform or product, but we designed a game to interest people in starting a career with us and are pushing it on TikTok. The next frontier for talent is not necessarily technology, but marketing and connection.

Interested in being featured in our “Talent Insights” series? Please complete this FORM.