BetterWork Media Group’s most-watched Breakfast Clubs of 2024

For 19 years, BetterWork Media Group has hosted the Breakfast Club series under the Chief Learning Officer umbrella, offering learning and development leaders the opportunity to connect with each other several times per year to brainstorm ideas, share anecdotes and problem solve.

With the addition of the Chief Talent Officer brand, the 2024 Breakfast Club series is now a monthly two-hour gathering drawing hundreds executives and aspiring people leaders from both L&D and talent spaces across the globe.

Each Breakfast Club event is hosted live virtually and recorded for on-demand use. The 2025 Breakfast Club event series will be posted soon.

In the meantime, I encourage you to check out the top five most-watched Breakfast Club events of 2024.

5. The Great Skills Journey: Upskilling & Reskilling at Scale

Skills have been a key focus area for some time. According to Deloitte research, organizations are increasingly placing skills, rather than jobs, at the center of the way work gets done, and “by basing people decisions on skills more than jobs, organizations can have a scalable, manageable, more equitable way of operating.”

Join this exploration of how learning leaders are kicking their large-scale upskilling and reskilling initiatives into high gear and the steep set of challenges they are tackling in doing so.

4. Tech Check: Getting Intentional With AI

Conversations around AI are only getting louder, and the L&D space is certainly no exception. Amid all the noise, intentionality is more important than ever.

Join this in-depth exploration of how learning leaders are leveraging AI to enable and support employee development by first and foremost identifying the problem: What are we looking to solve?

3. Resilience Through Change: Talent Leaders as Change Agents

In today’s dynamic business landscape, talent leaders are positioned to hold a pivotal role as change agents. This Breakfast Club event will explore the strategies, skills and best practices that empower talent leaders to drive organizational transformation and foster a culture of innovation.

Join Chief Talent Officer’s panel of expert speakers as they share their experiences and expertise, offering practical advice on how to inspire teams, promote resilience and mental wellness among their workforce, and create thriving workplaces, ultimately driving positive change through effective talent leadership.

2. Uniting Learner + Business Strategy for the Future

Learning and development is better positioned than ever to elevate people and their skills for business impact. This event will bring together thought leaders and industry experts in dynamic discussion on the pivotal role of L&D in achieving broader business objectives. Sharing their experiences and strategies, learning leader panelists will explore approaches to aligning L&D programs and efforts with key business drivers, ensuring maximum impact and ROI.

Discover how CLOs are shaping the future of workforce development, adapting to evolving market trends, and creating agile, adaptable learning ecosystems that enhance employee skills and drive organizational success.

1. A Transformative, Skills-Based Approach to Talent Management

Talent management is on a transformative journey to align with the demands of the 21st century workplace. Identifying, acquiring, developing and retaining talent based on skills assessments and real-world competencies, as opposed to focusing solely on traditional job titles and qualifications, is a crucial element of this contemporary paradigm shift.

Join Chief Talent Officer for this event focused on moving toward a skills-based talent management approach, including how to leverage data-driven approaches to track and measure skill development, optimize team dynamics and create an agile organization poised for success in a fast-changing business landscape. Our panel of talent professionals will discuss how they are modernizing their talent management strategies and driving organizational excellence by harnessing the power of skills and abilities in their workforces.

