From theory to practice: Shaping the future of talent management

Renae Slaughter, VP of talent management at Valmont Industries, utilizes her extensive experience in talent management to power a skills-based approach to people and talent management. With expertise in leadership development, overall people strategy, culture and performance management, Slaughter is dedicated to leading through coaching, supported by data analysis and psychometrics based on her background in psychology.

Slaughter works to support the essential people team driving Valmont Industries’ ambitious mission to modernize crucial infrastructure and increase agricultural productivity, sustainability and reliability. Colleagues say her unwavering commitment to talent management makes her a standout leader in the field.

“Renae is extremely professional and articulate in communicating the needs of her employees. She would be a great asset to any organization she works with,” says Demeatrice Hill, development manager at Rescare. “If you have somebody on your team like Renae, who can lead from life, rather than just a classroom, that brings immediate legitimacy into a person that’s upfront talking to people about how to grow their own careers.”

Psychological beginnings

Slaughter embarked on her talent management career with a strong foundation in organizational psychology, obtained from the University of Nebraska. Gaining valuable insights into talent management complexities through early roles, she started as an HR intern at Union Pacific Railroad, where she contributed to workforce planning and 360-degree feedback design. This initial experience emphasized the significance of strategic planning and data analysis in her talent management approach.



As a consultant at HRD Solutions, she dove deeper into leadership development research and curriculum design, further reinforcing her belief that effective talent management entails continuous development and engagement of employees.



These initial roles laid a solid groundwork in human resources, job analysis, competency modeling and employee training. As a benefits manager, she oversaw wellness programs, managed budgets, vendor relationships and program development. Succeeding in significantly increasing program participation, she demonstrated her ability to drive engagement and involvement through effective program management.



Prior to joining PepsiCo, Slaughter served as a manager of talent solutions at Assess Systems. In this capacity, she provided expertise in talent management, competency modeling, assessment tools, leadership development and performance management. She delivered solutions to clients, ensuring optimized performance at all organizational levels.



These contributions led her to a pivotal role at PepsiCo in 2014. As the director of talent management for global groups and functions, she developed and executed programs to drive key strategic organizational initiatives, including succession planning and employee engagement. During her tenure, she played a critical role in creating a career model and accelerated leadership development programs that aligned with the company’s global ambitions.

Slaughter says her data-driven approach and her ability to analyze capability and engagement development opportunities were instrumental in building functional and leadership capabilities within the organization.



“The thing that she has always excelled at is gaining stakeholder buy-in across a diverse group of people,” Hill says. “It’s her friendly magnetism that she has that draws people together. But she also has the skills to let people know that she understands their problems.”

Embracing innovation

Since joining Valmont Industries in 2020, Slaughter has made significant strides in talent management. Starting as the leadership development manager, she quickly rose to become the director of talent management, where she continued to innovate and drive organizational changes. In 2023, she was appointed vice president of talent management, leading the company to new standards.

Under her leadership, Valmont Industries has implemented a comprehensive diversity and inclusion strategy.

By creating a more inclusive workplace, Slaughter has helped unleash the full potential of Valmont’s workforce. “Employees from all backgrounds feel empowered to contribute their unique perspectives, leading to more creative solutions and better business outcomes,” she says. This strategy has both boosted morale and attracted top talent from diverse backgrounds.

Slaughter’s team is “mighty, but small.” With a passion for their people, they get the job done, she says. When addressing specific challenges to Valmont employees as a whole, Slaughter focuses on the soft skills that will aid in communication and collaboration. In an industry that ultimately serves consumers, developing strategies and supporting policies that meet people where they are in such a hands-on environment is crucial, she says.

Slaughter’s dedication to data-driven decision-making has led to the implementation of advanced analytics in talent management at Valmont. By utilizing sophisticated data analysis tools, she tracks employee performance, identifies areas for improvement, and makes informed decisions about talent development. This approach ensures that the right talent is placed in the right roles at the right time, efficiently allocating resources.



Through navigating challenges and embracing innovation, Slaughter has established herself as an exceptional people leader. Her commitment to fostering high performance, engagement and a mission-driven culture distinguishes her as a leader in the field.

However, her tenure at Valmont has not been without difficulties. The fast-paced changes in technology and the dynamic nature of the global workforce have consistently demanded her to adapt. Her colleagues say Slaughter’s resilience and strategic foresight in navigating these challenges have been essential to her success.

“She’s not a leader that backs down from communicating what needs to be communicated,” Hill says. “She’s really good at discerning how to say it, when to say it and what the audience will need from her in order to understand why she’s positioning it that way. That’s a level of skilled communication that a lot of leaders don’t have. Renae has an uncanny ability to take a step back, plant a couple of seeds and figure out who the right person is that people will listen to.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, for example, Slaughter’s leadership played a vital role in guiding Valmont through challenging times. She quickly adapted the company’s talent management strategies to support distanced work where possible and ensure employee well-being. Her emphasis on transparent communication and flexibility helped maintain employee engagement and productivity, even during significant disruptions.

“You need leaders who are self-aware, adaptable and agile — Renae is that,” Hill says. “The idea of being a leader and a teacher at the same time, it’s something that she embodies – that is the new standard.”

On the horizon

Slaughter’s dedication to fostering a high-performance, mission-driven culture ensures that Valmont remains at the forefront of talent excellence. Her holistic approach to talent management, which focuses on developing the whole person rather than just their professional skills, has had a lasting impact on the organization.

Slaughter envisions a future of talent management that is characterized by innovation and inclusivity. She believes that success in the modern business environment requires agility and the ability to respond to change. This means continually seeking new ways to support and develop employees and staying ahead of industry trends.

Looking ahead, Slaughter and her team are building an internal framework that will enable employees to clearly understand how to advance and develop in their careers, she says.

Another ongoing focus is the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning into talent management processes. By leveraging these technologies, she aims to further enhance Valmont’s ability to identify and nurture talent, as well as provide personalized development opportunities for employees.

Slaughter believes that much like snowflakes, no two careers are the same; however, people can generally follow similar steps to find their own path. She believes in the power of mentorship and the importance of continuous improvement for herself and her team.

“Mentors have helped me along the way by providing insight and wisdom that I couldn’t have gained on my own,” Slaughter says. “When you support others and their efforts, you always gain something out of it. Throughout my journey, I’ve always reached out to help others, and in the process, I find that I also receive what I need.”