What’s trending in talent management? 

Books:

Leadership U: Accelerating Through the Crisis Curve by Gary Burnison

“Leadership U is a quick read! It is a compass for directors and those who are leading people while navigating uncertainty. Published in 2020, this book is timeless and applicable to anyone who is having to determine what is the new normal and new strategic direction for their team, while pivoting.” – Tammy McIntyre, director of talent management and development, Amherst H. Wilder Foundation

Fast Forward: 5 Power Principles to Create the Life You Want in Just One Year By Wendy Leshgold and Lisa McCarthy

“Fast Forward provides concrete techniques to identify priorities (both work and personal). It’s easy to read, and filled with stories and data.” – Cheryl Haga, head of talent development, Cruise, LLC

Unreasonable Hospitality: The Remarkable Power of Giving People More Than They Expect By Will Guidara

“This book underscores the significance of having a clear vision, fostering innovation and assembling a team that values the safety of offering feedback and praise aimed at achieving the greater good. In an era where budget constraints are prevalent and there’s an increased emphasis on enhancing the employee experience, offering an optimal experience through your fundamental offerings can prevent the learning experience from seeming generic. Instead, it becomes a tailored event that addresses learners’ individual needs.” – Angie Roach, director of learning and development, Exact Sciences

Podcasts:

“Tigerhall brings thoughts, perspectives and advice from some of the world’s best leaders via their podcast with a super engaging host. It cuts across a variety of industries and experiences.” — Recommended by Shane Baetz, vice president and head of shared services, Transcom

“Learn about how the best cultures do what they do and why. This podcast has so much to offer in terms of building out intentional and rewarding company cultures. One of my favorite learnings from this series is that what one might think is a bad culture quality (like, friction filled experiences) may actually be a good thing when used intentionally to drive ideation, debate and ultimately the best outcome.” – Caitlin Kamm, director of people growth, Envoy

What’s top of mind for talent professionals these days?

“While many people want to frame the so-called future-of-work as a clash between RTO and WFH proponents, they are not just missing the mark, they are ignoring what is really happening. The concept of the future-of-work connotes a broad range of upheavals in how we, collectively, view the world of work, view the employee-employer relationship and view the primacy of the experience mindset. More importantly, the term reflects a very deep-seated desire to humanize work and to move away from the mindset that workers are cogs in the machine. Organizations that grasp the implications of humanizing work and their workforce will be resilient, will soar, and will outperform those who try to cling tenaciously to the past.” — Joseph Thompson, talent transformation strategist, Booz Allen Hamilton

“The area I am most interested in is trauma informed leadership. About 70 percent of the world’s population has had a traumatic event in their life. The impact of these traumas is showing up in behaviors around the world. Insight into these behaviors and how they affect the work environment is crucial to create a safe workplace, both physically and psychologically, for everyone. Self-awareness is the first step in addressing this issue but there is so much more we need to do.” – Therese Henry, senior director, integrated learning organization, FICO

