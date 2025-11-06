GP Strategies’ New Report Reveals the Mindsets Behind High-Impact Leadership

GP Strategies has published a new research report, “Great Leaders Think Differently: The Four Mindsets Shaping the Future of Work.” Key findings include the importance of mindsets over skillsets, with growth and enterprise mindsets being particularly crucial for success.

Troy, MI, November 6, 2025 – GP Strategies has unveiled its latest research report titled “Great Leaders Think Differently: The Four Mindsets Shaping the Future of Work.” This report reveals that leaders who embrace a combination of growth, inclusive, agile, and enterprise mindsets are best equipped to navigate today’s complex and fast-changing business environment.

The study highlights how leadership mindsets are the key differentiators in driving innovation, resilience, and organizational success. The report explores how these mindsets have evolved in response to global disruptions, technological advancements like AI, and shifting workforce expectations.

Key Findings:

Mindsets matter more than ever : While skillsets are essential, mindsets are harder to shift and more deeply ingrained.

: While skillsets are essential, mindsets are harder to shift and more deeply ingrained. Growth and enterprise mindsets lead the way : All four mindsets matter, but enterprise and growth are widely recognized as the keys to unlocking real success in today’s fast-changing world.

: All four mindsets matter, but enterprise and growth are widely recognized as the keys to unlocking real success in today’s fast-changing world. Fear is a hidden barrier : Fear is an undercurrent. Leaders are held back by fear of failure, saying the wrong thing, taking risks, and not meeting personal goals.

: Fear is an undercurrent. Leaders are held back by fear of failure, saying the wrong thing, taking risks, and not meeting personal goals. Psychological safety is essential : Leadership thrives when leaders foster belonging and encourage diverse perspectives.

: Leadership thrives when leaders foster belonging and encourage diverse perspectives. Agility is non-negotiable: Leaders must be able to pivot quickly, act without complete information, and empower teams to make decisions.

This report builds on foundational research that began in 2019 and includes insights from hundreds of leaders across industries. It offers actionable strategies for organizations looking to support leadership development and create cultures of courage, clarity, and connection.

Download the full report to learn more about the key research findings and how leaders can effectively utilize the four mindsets to shape the future of their organizations.

“A leadership mindset isn’t just about how you think — it’s about how your thinking shows up in the choices you make, the conversations you have, and the culture you create,” says Leah Clark, Practice Lead for Leadership at GP Strategies. “Since our first study on leadership mindsets in 2019, we’ve tracked how they’ve evolved as the world changed. Although much has shifted, one truth remains: the most effective leaders know what their teams need to thrive: growth, innovation, inclusion, and collaboration. This report highlights obstacles that leaders may encounter and actions they can take to make a lasting impact on their teams.”

Leah Clark will present these findings with added context in an upcoming webinar on November 11. Register today!

GP Strategies conducts regular research on current topics and trends in AI, leadership development, and other aspects of talent transformation. Other reports are available in the GP Strategies Resource Library.

