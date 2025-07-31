The Simulation World Is Broken. Forge Is Here to Fix It.

For decades, companies have been trapped in a broken system, one designed to keep you dependent.

July 29, 2025 — Austin, TX — Today, Forge announces the launch of its reimagined platform for business simulation design and delivery, declaring the end of the outdated, extractive simulation vendor model and the beginning of a new era built for speed, control, and ownership.

“The simulation world has a dirty secret,” says the team behind Forge. “It’s not the simulations themselves; they work brilliantly. The problem is the business model.”

For decades, companies have been trapped in a broken system, one designed to keep you dependent. Legacy simulation vendors parachute in consultants to extract internal knowledge; your strategy, your expertise, your processes—and then lock it all up in their proprietary black box, the simulation. Want to run it again? That’ll be $50K for facilitators and licensing. Need an update? You don’t own the IP, so it’s a new SOW and a couple months of waiting. Want to scale to another region? Triple the price.



The result? Organizations pay rent on their own brilliance while learning and enablement leaders are sidelined, and the consultant becomes the star of the show. It’s a legacy simulation vendor tax, and it’s exactly what Forge was built to end.

Legacy Simulations: Designed to Extract, Not Empower

The stories are common. And damning:

“We waited 3 weeks for a tweak that should’ve taken 30 minutes.”



“They interviewed our leaders to build the simulation, and we don’t even own the IP we helped create? I don’t get it.”



“When our strategy changed, updating the simulation cost more than building it did, and the build wasn’t cheap.”



“We can’t run our own simulation without paying $50k for facilitators and licensing.”



Legacy vendors don’t just build simulations—they take ownership of your ideas. And then rent them back to you.



“It’s like hiring someone to study you, write a book about your life, and then charging you every time you want to read it.” says Forge Co-founder Neel Jhaveri.



Forge is different. It’s not a vendor. It’s a platform. One focused on making you the star of the show and built to give L&D, enablement, and business leaders the tools to build, run, and scale simulations independently. We are flipping the script on the legacy simulation world.

Forge: Putting YOU in the Driver’s Seat

With Forge, learning & enablement teams can:

Build simulations in weeks, not months



simulations in weeks, not months Update them seamlessly as strategies evolve



them seamlessly as strategies evolve Run them independently, without vendor dependency



them independently, without vendor dependency Scale from pilot to enterprise-wide with ease



from pilot to enterprise-wide with ease Own everything – the IP, the process, and the momentum



“No more black boxes designed to make you dependent. No more gatekeepers to IP you helped create. No more waiting on consultants to show up with the keys to your own expertise,” says Forge co-founder Andrew Dornon. “We built Forge to empower the folks developing leaders and driving organizational results—not the consultants who take credit for it.”

Empowering Builders, Not Middlemen

Forge’s impact is already visible:

A Fortune 500 L&D team launched 6 simulations in the time it used to take to update one . And for a fraction of the cost.



. And for a fraction of the cost. A business unit saved $400,000 annually while tripling learner impact



while tripling learner impact Learning & enablement teams are stepping out of event-planning mode and into strategic leadership roles



“Our customers aren’t just running better simulations,” says Dornon. “They’re leading organizational change.”

A Rebrand with a Mission

Forge’s rebrand isn’t just visual. It’s philosophical.

“This is our declaration of independence,” Jhaveri stated. “We believe the legacy simulation world is killing innovation. The black-box era is over. The future belongs to builders, not gatekeepers.”

Forge invites every L&D and enablement leader who’s ever been sidelined, delayed, or overcharged to take back control.



Join us in breaking the simulation status quo.