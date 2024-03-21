BetterWork Media Group Unveils New Brand and Event Dedicated to Chief Talent Officers

CHICAGO, March 21, 2024 (Newswire.com) – BetterWork Media Group (BMG) announced today the launch of its latest brand, Chief Talent Officer, and the introduction of its new annual event, Chief Talent Officer Summit, taking place in Chicago from August 12-13, 2024.

The theme of this year’s event is Beyond Talent Trends: Pioneering Progress Through Emerging Tech & Innovation and will host 60 director-level and above professionals in the talent, L&D and HR space, including chief talent officers, CHROs, chief people officers, SVPs of talent management, EVPs of talent management, VPs of talent management and heads of talent management.

Chief Talent Officer offers a range of resources tailored specifically for Chief Talent Officers of organizations, individuals responsible for overseeing talent acquisition, onboarding, development, engagement, succession planning and retention strategies, from large enterprises to SMBs. Through valuable insights, best practices and innovative strategies, Chief Talent Officer empowers Chief Talent Officers to attract, develop and retain top talent, ultimately driving organizational success.

“As organizations increasingly recognize the strategic importance of talent management, the role of chief talent officer has become more crucial than ever,” said Ashley St. John, chief content officer and editor-in-chief for BetterWork Media Group. “Through our new Chief Talent Officer brand and event, we aim to provide Chief Talent Officers with the tools and knowledge they need to excel in their mission of strategically managing and optimizing their organization’s talent.”

This launch marks an evolution from BetterWork Media Group’s former Talent Management brand that has been around for more than 20 years; it’s a strategic pivot toward a comprehensive focus on helping chief talent officers manage and optimize the full employee lifecycle.

Registration for the Chief Talent Officer Summit opens on March 19, 2024.

For more information about Chief Talent Officer and to stay updated on the latest insights and resources for Chief Talent Officers, visit chieftalentofficer.co.