Talent Management Announces Winners of Inaugural Talent Trailblazers Awards Program



CHICAGO, February 28, 2024 (Newswire.com) – Talent Management announced last night the recipients of its inaugural awards program, The Talent Trailblazers, during its first virtual ceremony. This esteemed program honors outstanding emerging leaders in the HR and talent management field who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation and impact.

Following a rigorous selection process, the winners of the 2023 Talent Trailblazer Awards were chosen from a pool of individuals who have distinguished themselves through their visionary leadership, transformative initiatives and commitment to driving positive change within their organizations.



This year’s winners include:

Talent Trailblazer of the Year Award: Akkshada Maniyan, Senior Director, Head of Global Learning & Organizational Development, Innova Solutions

Assessment and Measurement Trailblazer Award: Thai Mach, Senior Learning Data & Insights Leader, Baker Hughes

DEIB Trailblazer Award: Malia Turner, Senior Global DEI Program Manager, Epiq Global

Performance Management Trailblazer Award: Christina Cohen, Talent and Organizational, Effectiveness Manager, Epiq Global

Talent Acquisition Trailblazer Award: Britton Bloch, Vice President Talent Acquisition Strategy & Head of Recruiting, Navy Federal Credit Union

Technology Innovation Trailblazer Award: Chantelle Nash, Director, Digital HR Experience, Baker Hughes

Judges for the program include senior practitioners, talent and HR experts and Talent Management editors. Each nomination was reviewed by multiple judges, and winners were determined by averaging scores assigned by judges to each entry.

“We are thrilled to congratulate the remarkable winners of The Talent Trailblazers Awards,” said Ashley St. John, chief content officer and editor-in-chief for Talent Management. “Each of these individuals has demonstrated exceptional talent, dedication and innovation in their respective roles, and their contributions are shaping the future of HR and talent management. We are proud to honor their achievements and celebrate their impact on the profession.”



About Talent Management:

Talent Management is a leading resource for HR professionals, offering insights, best practices, and innovative solutions to help organizations attract, develop, and retain top talent. With a commitment to advancing the field of HR and talent management, Talent Management provides valuable resources and thought leadership to support professionals at every stage of their careers.



