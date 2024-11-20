Trending
What’s trending in talent management?Explore the latest industry trends and recommendations on books, podcasts and more from the Chief Talent Officer community.
Talent Insights: Sarah Truchard on navigating change and elevating talent strategiesThe talent management manager at CITGO Petroleum Corporation shares her advice on overcoming resistance to change and leveraging technology to drive employee development.
Talent Insights: Vera Gramkow on transforming performance management and building inclusive culturesThe head of talent, learning, well-being and inclusion at OGE Open Grid Europe shares her approach to evolving performance strategies and innovative recruitment techniques.
Making stone soup: Reimagining the Human Capital LabBellevue University’s Human Capital Lab has been re-envisioned as a collaborative and dynamic entity, evolving through the collective efforts and ideas of its participants.
The essential role of the chief talent officer in today’s organizationsDiscover the essential role of the chief talent officer in shaping talent management strategies to drive organizational success.
Talent Insights: Jojo Kearney shapes global talent management with communication and empathyThe chief learning officer at Majid al Futtaim leverages her linguistic expertise and global experience to foster inclusive cultures and align talent strategies with business objectives.
Exploring the leadership development landscape and strategies of modern organizationsMatt Paese, SVP of leadership insights at DDI, shares research-backed insights on where leaders encounter obstacles, their biggest concerns and frustrations, and what they value most in their roles.
From theory to practice: Shaping the future of talent managementAt Valmont Industries, Renae Slaughter leads with science, patience and practice.
Talent Insights: Britton Bloch’s guide to shaping talent strategies for a dynamic workforceThe vice president of talent acquisition strategy and head of recruiting at Navy Federal Credit Union shares strategies for leveraging technology and cultivating inclusive cultures.
Talent Insights: Natalia Kryvasheina solves global challenges with creativity and empathyThe director of organizational and leadership development at EPAM Systems emphasizes a values-driven approach to foster a collaborative and thriving company culture.
They say it takes years: How to accelerate trust buildingTalent leaders can help build trust organically through team dynamics and everyday interactions.
Rethinking talent development for the hybrid eraA robust skills taxonomy and innovative learning strategies are vital to effectively manage talent and address skills gaps in today’s work environment.
Talent Insights: Frank González champions inclusive talent managementThe director of equity, inclusion and belonging at Yum! Brands shares how empathy, accessibility and continuous learning drives his mission to unlock career potential and cultivate thriving workplace cultures.
Understanding the feedback fallacyBy creating a positive feedback culture, organizations can enhance employee growth and overall organizational performance.
Talent Insights: Tammy McIntyre’s guide to talent masteryThe director of talent management and development at the Amherst H. Wilder Foundation shares core values for inclusive cultures, strategies for attracting top talent and the importance of resilience and continuous learning in navigating industry challenges.
