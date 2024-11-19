Blanchard Unveils the Modernized SLII®

San Diego, November 6, 2024—Blanchard®, a global pioneer in leadership development, consulting, and coaching for 45 years, proudly unveils four modernized versions of The SLII Experience™, known globally for its powerful, situational approach to leadership that empowers leaders to inspire their teams and drive results. These new designs are skillfully created to support a dynamic, technology-enhanced learning environment, equipping leaders to master essential skills faster and apply them seamlessly. Available in both in-person and virtual formats, the new SLII® answers the need for adaptive, high-impact learning options for today’s fast-evolving workplaces.

“Leaders today face constant challenges, from engaging multigenerational teams to adapting their leadership styles in response to new situations,” says Jay Campbell, Chief Product Officer at Blanchard. “The new SLII® enhancements address these challenges by blending essential content with more practice, applied tools, and cutting-edge technology, streamlining learning for busy leaders around the globe.”

Key Innovations in the New SLII®

The enhanced SLII® designs offer distinct benefits tailored for modern leadership needs:

Accelerated, Streamlined Learning: Leaders learn the SLII® Model more rapidly, with training focused on hands-on practice and real-world application to help leaders hit the ground running.

Enhanced Learner Experience: From updated videos to an intuitive mobile app and AI-powered chatbot, the new SLII experience integrates modern learning tools, increases engagement, and reinforces skills long after initial training.

Greater Impact and Retention: Designed for behavior change, the new SLII® includes a simplified, three-step action, supported by the AI-powered chatbot, that encourages leaders to put new skills into practice and ensures learning sticks.

“We know that leaders today are stretched thin, trying to do more in less time. With the new SLII® learning designs, we’re meeting them where they are,” shares Campbell. “This version keeps things simple, engaging, and fast-paced, giving leaders the chance to practice, get feedback, and actually enjoy the learning process. We’re excited to see the difference it’s going to make for leaders around the world.”

Pat Zigarmi, Cofounder and Author, adds, “SLII® gives managers the skills to quickly assess what kind of support or direction their team members need in real time. It also prepares them to handle tough conversations with team members who may be feeling stuck or disengaged. The hands-on tools make it practical, and the focused practice makes it easy to apply. This is SLII® at its best: more engaging, more sustainable, and more impactful than ever.”

Vicki Halsey, Vice President of Applied Learning, highlights the program’s engaging, interactive approach: “The magic of these new SLII® designs is that they combine Blanchard’s 45 years of leadership expertise with fresh, modern tools that really pull leaders in. With this streamlined, hands-on training, leaders leave with a shared language and practical skills that they can put to work right away, making a meaningful difference for their teams and organizations.”

To learn more about the new SLII®, join our live webinar “Increasing Leadership Flexibility and Agility with the New SLII” on November 21, 2024 or visit the website.

Media Contact

Vicki Stanford

619.980.3561

vicki.stanford@blanchard.com